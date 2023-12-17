Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Movies | Tagged: Beth Dover, emile hirsch, exclusive, Helen's Dead, interview, Screen Media, Tyresse Gibson

Helen's Dead: Beth Dover on Venturing into the Murder-Mystery Realm

Beth Dover (Orange is the New Black) spoke to Bleeding Cool about the Screen Media Films murder-mystery Helen's Dead, comedy, & more.

Article Summary Beth Dover discusses her role in the murder-mystery comedy 'Helen's Dead'.

The film's vibe reminiscent of 'Clue' and 'Knives Out' attracted Dover to the role.

On-set camaraderie played a big part during the indie film's production.

Dover enjoyed reuniting with Brian Huskey and praised co-star Emile Hirsch.

Beth Dover is one of the most versatile comedic actresses on television. Some of her biggest works include Paramount+'s Another Period, Adult Swim's Childrens Hospital, its spinoff in Netflix's Medical Police, and Orange Is the New Black. Dover spoke to Bleeding Cool about her latest from Falco Ink & Screen Media's murder-mystery comedy Helen's Dead, how her Childrens Hospital co-star's connection to director K Asher Levin led her to the project, reuniting with CH's Brian Huskey, and co-stars. The film follows the story of Addie (Dylan Gelula). After a terrible breakup with her boyfriend, Addie goes to confront her best friend about cheating allegations and accidentally steps into a murder scene.

How 'Helen's Dead' Expanded Beth Dover's Wheelhouse into Murder-Mystery

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Helen's Dead?'

Dover: I love the movie 'Clue.' [Helen's Dead] had that 'Clue-Knives Out' vibe. I loved that and all the actors. My friend Malin [Ackerman] previously worked with Asher, our director, and spoke highly of him. I love all those things and am also getting to be in Santa Fe. I ate my way through that town. I also went to Meow Wolf, which was fun for many reasons.

How would you describe this set that Asher ran?

It was great because there was a group of us, and it was a small cast. We were all in it together. We didn't have dressing rooms with indie filmmaking, so we had this big bedroom we all hung out in. The overarching vibe was we were having a fun time. We enjoyed each other's company. It was great overall.

Regarding the comedy and whodunit aspects, what did 'Helen's Dead' allow you to do that you wouldn't normally do?

It was a bit in my wheelhouse in the comedic sense, but I haven't gotten to do a murder mystery like that before. It was fun getting to run, scream, and find dead bodies, and all that farce stuff was great. I enjoyed working on that.

Could you talk about your co-stars and what it was like with them on set?

I love my co-stars. I knew Brian Huskey before that. We'd worked on 'Childrens Hospital' and 'Medical Police' together, and he's a good friend and a great guy, so it was nice to have him there because I've known him for years. I'd never met Emile [Hirsch] before. He's fantastic and such a talented actor. Working with him was great, and Tyrese [Gibson] was fantastic. The whole cast is tremendous, and I love them all.

Co-written by Amy Carver Brown (with Levin), Helen's Dead, which also stars Dylan Gelula, Oliver Cooper, and Annabelle Dexter-Jones, is available in theaters and on demand.

