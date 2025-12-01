Posted in: Games, Movies, Sony | Tagged: gary dauberman, helldivers 2, justin lin

Helldivers 2: Justin Lin To Direct, Gary Dauberman To Write The Script

Justin Lin has officially signed on to direct the big screen adaptation of Helldiver 2, with Gary Dauberman set to write the script.

Arrowhead Game Studios will have some involvement, but not final creative control over the film project.

The Helldivers 2 game launched in February 2024 and quickly became a hit, sparking rapid film development.

Controversy arose after Sony's account requirement for players, leading to player backlash and a policy reversal.

The Helldivers 2 film adaptation is continuing to move along in its production cycle as we approach the one-year mark since it was first announced. Things have been a bit quiet in the latter half of the year, but that appears to be because the ink was drying on two of the big contracts: director and writer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Justin Lin is set to direct the video game adaptation for Sony. Lin is also set to produce via his Perfect Storm Entertainment banner, along with Hutch Parker and PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan. We also learned that Gary Dauberman, who wrote the IT adaptation and the Annabelle movies, is set to write the script.

The last we heard about this project was news about the level of involvement Arrowhead Game Studios would have with the Helldivers 2 film. Creative director Johan Pilestedt replied to a fan on social media in January, shortly after the initial announcement, and took a level-headed approach. "Hey! I've been dodging this question. The short answer is yes. The long answer is that we'll see. We are not Hollywood people, and we don't know what it takes to make a movie. And therefore we don't, and shouldn't, have final say." That's the right answer because we are talking about two completely different media of art, and going from interactive to inactive.

The Helldivers 2 Film Adaptation Got Here Fast

Helldivers 2, adapted by Sony Pictures and Sony PlayStation, is one of those fast turnarounds that might make people a little nervous. The game was released just over a year ago, in February 2024, on PlayStation 5 and Windows. It became the topic of conversation last year when Sony tried to get everyone to sign up for a PlayStation account to play the game, even though that wasn't a requirement initially. The problem was that in some countries where the game was available, you couldn't sign up for a Sony account, and now these people couldn't play the game. What followed was a massive review bombing from the community,y with players essentially telling Sony, the publisher, and Arrowhead Games Studios, the developer, that if they can't play with all of their friends, they won't play at all. It worked, and Sony walked the requirement back. We love to see it. From IGN: "Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, said: "Looking ahead as to what might come next, I'm excited to announce we are working with Sony Pictures on developing a film adaptation of our amazingly popular PlayStation game Helldivers 2."

From the official Steam page: "HELLDIVERS™ 2 is a 3rd person squad-based shooter that sees the elite forces of the Helldivers battling to win an intergalactic struggle to rid the galaxy of the rising alien threats. From a 3rd person perspective, players use a variety of weapons (pistols, machine guns, flamethrowers) and stratagems (turrets, airstrikes, etc.) to shoot and kill the alien threats. Players can also aim down the sights for a more accurate 1st person camera view. Combat is accompanied by frequent sprays of blood and dismemberment as players exterminate the alien forces or players and squad mates are hit by environmental explosions or friendly fire. Enemy encampments and battlefield environments depict bloodstains and dismembered corpses."

