Sony: Horizon Zero Dawn And Helldivers 2 Films Are In Development

During its CES 2025 press conference, Sony announced two new film adaptations: Horizon Zero Dawn and Helldivers 2.

It seems that Sony believes we are in the golden age of video game adaptations because they are leaning in hard. They are currently giving their keynote at CES, and buried in that information was the announcement that two major franchises—Horizon Zero Dawn and Helldivers 2—were getting film adaptations.

Horizon Zero Dawn was released in 2017 and was a massive critical and commercial hit. It's an action role-playing game developed by Guerrilla Games, published by Sony, and released initially for the PlayStation 4. Since then, a sequel has been released in 2022, and a spin-off released in 2023. From the official Sony website: "In a far future where colossal machines roam and rule the Earth, pockets of humanity survive in unique tribes among the lush, overgrown ruins of our long-lost civilization. Take up bow and spear as Aloy, a young machine hunter and outcast of her tribe, as she discovers her origins, the truth of this mysterious world, and her own destiny to save it from impending doom." From Variety: The only detail we have on this one is Columbia Pictures and Sony PlayStation are developing it.

Helldivers 2, adapted by Sony Pictures and Sony Playstation, is one of those fast turnarounds that might make people a little nervous. The game was released just over a year ago, in February 2024, on PlayStation 5 and Windows. It became the topic of conversation last year when Sony tried to get everyone to sign up for a Playstation account to play the game, even though that wasn't a requirement initially. The problem was that in some countries where the game was available, you couldn't sign up for a Sony account, and now these people couldn't play the game. What followed was a massive review bombing from the community,y with players essentially telling Sony, the publisher, and Arrowhead Games Studios, the developer, that if they can't play with all of their friends, they won't play at all. It worked, and Sony walked the requirement back. We love to see it. From IGN: "Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, said: "Looking ahead as to what might come next, I'm excited to announce we are working with Sony Pictures on developing a film adaptation of our amazingly popular PlayStation game Helldivers 2."

From the official Steam page: "HELLDIVERS™ 2 is a 3rd person squad-based shooter that sees the elite forces of the Helldivers battling to win an intergalactic struggle to rid the galaxy of the rising alien threats. From a 3rd person perspective, players use a variety of weapons (pistols, machine guns, flamethrowers) and stratagems (turrets, airstrikes, etc.) to shoot and kill the alien threats. Players can also aim down the sights for a more accurate 1st person camera view. Combat is accompanied by frequent sprays of blood and dismemberment as players exterminate the alien forces or players and squad mates are hit by environmental explosions or friendly fire. Enemy encampments and battlefield environments depict bloodstains and dismembered corpses."

