Hellraiser Reboot Hires Director and Writers

Hellraiser is one step closer to returning. The long-in-development reboot of the Clive Barker story has hired Night House director David Bruckner and writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski to pen the script form a story by David Goyer. Spyglass is saying the film will be "loyal, but evolved". They are also working on a new Scream film. No word on if Doug Bradley might at least make an appearance in a new Hellraiser film either. The last time he donned the make-up was for 2005's Hellraiser: Hellworld. Pinhead has also been played by Stephan Smith Collins and Paul T. Taylor.

Hellraiser Film Series Goes On and On

There have been ten films in the Hellraiser film series since the original movie was released in 1987. Of course, the film's are known for featuring the horror icon Pinhead, a demon who, like his fellow Cenobites, is dedicated to the art of torture. What always sets Pinhead apart from the other 80's horror icons is that he is articulate and intelligent. He is not a bull in a china shop like Leatherface, and he is not going to quip you to death like Freddy. No, Pinhead takes excellent pleasure in what he does. He also has the coolest design of all, from his leather suit and wounds to the iconic pins adorning his head.

While most would argue that the films have been quite terrible since the third one, there are a couple of okay ones in there. Hellraiser is also the one major horror film series that hasn't really gotten the reboot treatment. One could even say that it is not needed and that they should just leave it be. Let the original classic stay untouched. I would agree with that sentiment. As much as I would love to see Pinhead return to prominence and not be remembered as a watered-down concept, that original Hellraiser is so perfect as it is.

Man, that trailer does that film no justice. There is no timetable for this new Hellraiser reboot to come to theaters quite yet. We will keep you posted on it, though.