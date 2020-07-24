Hidden Figures Coming To The Stage From Disney Theatrical Productions

Hidden Figures will be coming to the stage. Disney Theatrical Productions is behind the show, based on the non-fiction books by Margot Lee Shetterly's novel about the contributions of Black female mathematicians in the NASA space race in the 1960's. The book was also turned into a feature film a couple of years ago. Taraji P. Henson starred as mathematician Katherine Johnson, and Octavia Spencer scored an Oscar nomination for her performance as mathematician Dorothy Vaughan. Also starring were Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons, Glen Powell, and Mahershala Ali. The Hidden Figures stage show will also be looking to hire a creative team of Black artists for the show. Deadline had the news.

Hidden Figures Will Be A Pretty Compelling Show

"Before John Glenn orbited the earth, or Neil Armstrong walked on the moon, a group of dedicated female mathematicians known as "human computers" used pencils, slide rules and adding machines to calculate the numbers that would launch rockets, and astronauts, into space. Among these problem-solvers were a group of exceptionally talented African American women, some of the brightest minds of their generation. Originally relegated to teaching math in the South's segregated public schools, they were called into service during the labor shortages of World War II, when America's aeronautics industry was in dire need of anyone who had the right stuff. Suddenly, these overlooked math whizzes had a shot at jobs worthy of their skills, and they answered Uncle Sam's call, moving to Hampton, Virginia and the fascinating, high-energy world of the Langley Memorial Aeronautical Laboratory."

This will work perfectly as a stage show. That shouldn't surprise anyone, though, as both the book and film adaptation of Hidden Figures is highly entertaining and compelling. Really, this could be the next Hamilton is handled correctly. Fingers crossed this doesn't take too long to get on a stage.