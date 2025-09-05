Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: Chad Stahelksi, djimon hounsou, henry cavil, highlander

Highlander: Djimon Hounsou Is The Latest To Reportedly Join The Cast

Djimon Hounsou is the latest to join the cast of the Highlander reboot, and production is reportedly set to begin at the end of the month.

Article Summary Djimon Hounsou joins the Highlander reboot cast as an immortal warrior from Africa.

Production on the new Highlander movie is set to begin at the end of the month.

The Highlander reboot has faced delays and development challenges since its announcement in 2008.

Henry Cavill leads a cast that includes Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Marisa Abela.

Okay, maybe the reboot of Highlander is actually going to happen, but this still feels like Schrödinger's movie until the final credits roll. They are filling out the cast and bringing on some top-tier talent. Amazon MGM Studios declared earlier this year that they were committed to the theatrical experience, and movies like the Highlander reboot are absolutely ones that are going to get a big push once it (supposedly) gets made. Today, The Hollywood Reporter announced a new cast member; Djimon Hounsou has reportedly joined the cast as "an immortal warrior from Africa." This is the third Guardians of the Galaxy cast member in this film, and like most industries, Hollywood is much smaller than anyone realizes. Highlander is reportedly going to start production at the end of the month.

Highlander Has Been Languishing In Development Hell Since 2008

Highlander has been on a bit of a weird journey from the beginning. When the film was first released in theaters, it didn't do that well critically or commercially. It's one of the old school cult classic films that found a following once it went to home video, and people have been obsessed ever since. There was a sequel that everyone hated, and people like to pretend it doesn't even exist, so there's this reboot. It was first announced in 2008, but nothing much happened with it until it was announced that John Wick director Chad Stahelski was signing onto the project in 2016. This followed the runaway success of the first film for Lionsgate in 2014, before the franchise became a true juggernaut with the sequel in 2017.

In May 2021, we finally got some casting confirmations as it was announced that Henry Cavill would star as Connor MacLeod in the project, but there was still no movement forward. In 2023, it was announced that the project was happening, under Lionsgate, with Cavill starring, Stahelski directing, and a script from Mike Finch. There was another casting rumor, such as Michael Fassbender being in talks to be the villain, but nothing ever set in stone, and its absence from the Lionsgate stage makes a lot more sense now. In late 2024, it was reported that they wanted to film very soon, eyeing a possible 2026 release date, but nothing came from it. Considering how long Stahelski and Cavill have been working on the project, there is a chance that a lot more of the pre-production has already been done, and they just need to get some contracts signed, get some schedules ready, and go.

In April 2025, it was officially confirmed that United Artists and Amazon MGM Studios gained "full rights to the franchise, which Lionsgate developed, with potential to also develop a new series." Since then, they have been actively bringing on cast members. Cavill has remained on the project, and they have also added Russell Crowe as the swordsman Ramirez, Dave Bautista as The Kurgen, Karen Gillan as Heather, MacLeod's mortal wife, and Marisa Abela as MacLeod's modern romantic interest. Highlander had begun a new journey, and one that many films before it had failed: the long trek out of development hell.

