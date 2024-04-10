Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: cinemacon, henry cavill, highlander, lionsgate

Henry Cavill Teases More About Highlander At CinemaCon

Henry Cavill took the stage during the Lionsgate CinemaCon panel and teased fans yet again about his Highlander remake.

Henry Cavill took the stage at CienmaCon during the Lionsgate panel and teased a bit more about the upcoming Highlander film in the works at the studio. A long-time fan of the lore of the franchise, he teased that the new film will delve deeper into the lore, more than anything that may have come before: "I'm a lover of the original movies, for better or for worse, and it's one of those things where when I was reading the script for the first time I wasn't quite too sure where they were going to go with it. The first few movies "touched on the lore… but my goodness me oh my, we are going deep into these characters. "If you thought you'd seen me do swordwork before, you haven't seen anything yet."

Henry Cavill & Highlander Will Make A Great Team

Neal H. Moritz and Josh Davis are producing the film, with Amanda Lewis, Patrick Wachsberger, and Gregory Widen exec producing. This one has been in turnaround for…some time at this point. John Wick director Chad Stahelski has been attached before to possibly direct. The original 1986 film has spawned four sequels and even three different tv series. I have never seen any of them (yes I know. please don't message me) but I do remember my mom and some of her friends getting together to watch the show that was on the USA Network.

Will this ever see the light of day? Who knows. Henry Cavill is one of the biggest names in Hollywood now, so if he can't get it done, then nobody can. These new quotes certainly suggest that they may be closer than ever before though.

