House Of Gucci Hits Digital Next Week, Blu-ray February 22nd

House of Gucci will come to digital services next week on February 1st, and then will release on February 22nd. The film, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, is expected to be a major player at this year's Academy Awards. The digital version and Blu-ray will include three exclusive featurettes looking at the making of the film and the real story behind the film. Of course, some looks at the fashion of the film will also be on there as well. You can see the full look at the special features in the list down below.

House of Gucci Special Features List

"Directed by four-time Academy Award® nominee Ridley Scott (The Martian, The Gladiator), the captivating star-studded film about the iconic Italian fashion house showcases incredibly powerful and emotional performances from Academy Award® winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born) as Patricia Reggiani and Academy Award® nominee Adam Driver (The Last Duel, Star Wars franchise) as Maurizio Gucci as well as the extraordinary ensemble cast including Academy Award® winner Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club, Suicide Squad), Academy Award® winner Jeremy Irons ("The Borgias," Justice League), Jack Huston (American Hustle), Academy Award® nominee Salma Hayek (Eternals, Hitman's Wife Bodyguard) and Academy Award® winner Al Pacino (The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) Based on The New York Times best-selling novel, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, HOUSE OF GUCCI on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital comes with all-new exclusive bonus content including behind-the-scenes featurettes about Lady Gaga's magnificent transformation into Patrizia Reggiani, director Ridley Scott's brilliant vision, the creation of the luxurious wardrobes and extravagant sets, and more taking audiences deeper into the fascinating untold story behind the world-renowned fashion brand and crumbling family empire"

Here is the featurettes list for the digital release and Blu-ray:

The Rise of the House of Gucci – Go behind the scenes to discover how Ridley Scott's vision of this astonishing story fell into place.

– Go behind the scenes to discover how Ridley Scott's vision of this astonishing story fell into place. The Lady of the House – An up-close look at Lady Gaga's performance as Patrizia Reggiani and how her powerhouse charisma and unwavering dedication breathe life into this complex character.

– An up-close look at Lady Gaga's performance as Patrizia Reggiani and how her powerhouse charisma and unwavering dedication breathe life into this complex character. Styling House of Gucci – A deep dive into the visual delights of the film, from aesthetics to attitude.