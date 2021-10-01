House On The Bayou Teaser Debuts, Out November 19th

House On The Bayou is coming on November 19th, and the first teaser just debuted at BlumFest 2021. Starring Angela Sarafyan, Paul Schneider, Lia McHugh, Jacob Lofland, and Doug Van Liew, the film is coming to digital services and Epix. This one is about a couple trying to reconnect on a getaway with their daughter in tow. When the neighbors show up unannounced for dinner one night, well, you can guess from there. It looks like an exciting watch, though. You can see the trailer for the film below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A HOUSE ON THE BAYOU | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8lqWoF3YrvM)

House On The Bayou Synopsis

"House On The Bayou is On Digital and on EPIX November 19th. In an effort to reconnect and mend their relationship, Jessica and John Chambers (Angela Sarafyan, Paul Schneider) seek an idyllic getaway with their daughter Anna (Lia McHugh) to a remote mansion in rural Louisiana. When suspiciously friendly neighbors show up for dinner uninvited, the weekend takes a sinister turn as the fragile family bond is tested and dark secrets come to light. Featuring: Angela Sarafyan, Paul Schneider, Lia McHugh, Jacob Lofland, Doug Van Liew. Produced by Blumhouse Television & EPIX."

BlumFest, the event last year, was a huge success, where they showed off footage and behind-the-scenes footage while also announcing new films and more. It was a good time. This year's fest is already proving to be pretty eventful. With Halloween Kills finally set to release on October 15th, two weeks after the event, expect a big focus on that later this afternoon. They are also promising chances at signed merch and even a chance to pitch to the company personally as well. So stay tuned for more news, trailers, and more from the event. House On The Bayou will release on-demand digital and on Epix on November 19th.