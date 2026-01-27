Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: how to train your dragon 2

How To Train Your Dragon 2 Has Officially Started Production

Production on the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon 2 has officially begun. The film will be released in theaters on June 11, 2027.

Director Dean DeBlois returns, continuing Universal's adaptation of DreamWorks' animated franchise.

Cate Blanchett is confirmed to reprise her role as Valka in the highly anticipated sequel.

The first film succeeded with over $600 million at the box office and strong critical acclaim.

During CinemaCon 2025, Universal Pictures confirmed that it would adapt the second How to Train Your Dragon film before the first was released in live-action. It seemed they were pretty confident they had a winner, and the box office and reviews also agreed. Some casting confirmations have started to come down, including the most obvious, Cate Blanchett reprising her role as Valka. CinemaCon is right around the corner, and it seems pretty obvious that Universal would give the film a little love, but that love could be early footage or behind-the-scenes content. The official X/Twitter account shared that production has officially kicked off on How To Train Your Dragon 2, with director Dean DeBlois once again wearing an incredibly comfy-looking sweater, which we saw him in in one of the first images released from the first film.

"Back in the saddle! Day 1 of principal photography on HTTYD2! 🐉 The adventure begins…….. 🐉 🖤," the tweet read. How To Train Your Dragon 2 currently has a release date of June 11, 2027. How To Train Your Dragon was released in June 2025 and made over $600 million at the worldwide box office. Directed by DeBlois, it starred Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Codd, Peter Serafinowicz, and Murray McArthur. The three animated films were released in 2010, 2014, and 2019, respectively. There have been six short animated films and three television shows, which ran from 2012 to 2018, 2019 to 2022, and 2021 to 2023.

We see your sweater game, Dean.

