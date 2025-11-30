Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, deadpool & wolverine, hugh jackman, Marvel Studios, wolverine

Hugh Jackman Won't Rule Out Returning as Wolverine for Avengers

Hugh Jackman hints he may not be done as Wolverine, saying he is "never saying 'never' ever again" as Avengers: Doomsday rumors continue.

Avengers: Doomsday is clearly built to be Marvel's next big event, packing in as many MCU icons as possible. More specifically, the film pulls together a long list of returning Marvel heroes, adds faces from the previous Fox universe and even the recent multiversal era, while introducing Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom after more than a decade as Tony Stark.

Set more than a year after Thunderbolts*, the film's story brings together the current Avengers lineup, Wakanda's finest, a newly formed Fantastic Four, the New Avengers, and the original X-Men roster to face Doom on a scale meant to rival Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Official details pretty much stop at that team-up promise, but with Avengers: Secret Wars already confirmed for the following year, Avengers: Doomsday is widely seen as the chapter that sets Doom up as the new centerpiece villain of the Multiverse Saga and lays the groundwork for an even bigger collision to come.

The cast list alone obviously proves its epic MCU agenda. Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor, Anthony Mackie leads as Captain America, and Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Winston Duke, Simu Liu, and Florence Pugh represent the post-Avengers: Endgame generation. On top of that, Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal suit up as Sue Storm and Reed Richards, while Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, and Alan Cumming step back into their classic X-Men roles alongside Tom Hiddleston's Loki and more. Behind the scenes, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are back in the directors' chairs, working from a script by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely.

Due to the film's X-Men reunion and multiversal angle, many fans are also wondering about the status of Wolverine. And after Deadpool & Wolverine blew up the box office in 2024, it only makes sense that Hugh Jackman would be someone the team would consider.

Hugh Jackman Plays Coy About a Potential MCU Return

When asked if he could return for the upcoming event during a recent visit to The Graham Norton Show (first reported via DigitalSpy), he admitted he is done making absolute promises, saying he is "never saying 'never' ever again." After playing coy about his rumored appearance, he added that he really did mean it when he previously walked away from the role, noting, "I did mean it until the day I changed my mind. I did mean it for quite a few years."

At this point, between the stacked cast, Doom's arrival, and Jackman's newly careful "never say never" response about a return, fans already have plenty to speculate about while they wait for the next Avengers team-up. Still, do you think Logan will make a return in Avengers: Doomsday? Or is Avengers: Secret Wars more likely?

Avengers: Doomsday is currently scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars following on December 17, 2027.

