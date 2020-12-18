Hunter Hunter Explores Danger and Survival in an Unforgiving Land

In this episode, Jason chats with Shawn Linden, writer, and director of Hunter Hunter, a new thriller/horror/suspense film coming December 18th. Linden talks about the challenges of making the film, which tells the story of a family of contemporary fur trappers. The characters have turned their backs on modern life to survive in the unforgiving Canadian wilderness.

Says the studio description:

Hunter Hunter follows a family living in the remote wilderness earning a living as fur trappers. Joseph Mersault (Devon Sawa), his wife Anne (Camille Sullivan), and their daughter Renée (Summer H. Howell) struggle to make ends meet and think their traps are being hunted by the return of a rogue wolf. Determined to catch the predator in the act, Joseph leaves his family behind to track the wolf. Anne and Renée grow increasingly anxious during Joseph's prolonged absence and struggle to survive without him. When they hear a strange noise outside their cabin, Anne hopes it is Joseph but instead finds a man named Lou (Nick Stahl), who has been severely injured and left for dead. The longer Lou stays and Joseph is away, the more paranoid Anne becomes, and the idea of a mysterious predator in the woods slowly becomes a threat much closer to home.

Of course, to film a movie about people living in the wilderness, you have to drag your entire cast and crew there. Linden talks about the unusual shoot, as well as how the freedom of being a writer-director is that he can make a story entirely in the woods, then turn around and do what he plans next– a submarine tale.

Hunter Hunter is released theatrically in select locations, on Digital and On-Demand, on December 18th, 2020, by IFC Midnight.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Check out the Trailer:

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the editor of the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series. He is the author of Quest for the Nautilus: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His new horror series "Surf Mystic," under the pseudonym Peyton Douglas, debuted with the novel Night of the Book Man this summer.