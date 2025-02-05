Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: hurry up tomorrow

Hurry Up Tomorrow: First Trailer And Images For The Weeknd's New Film

Lionsgate has shared the first trailer, a behind-the-scenes image, and three HQ images from The Weeknd's new film titled Hurry Up Tomorrow.

After struggling through 2024, Lionsgate started fairly strong in 2025. They are usually pretty solid at the beginning of the year when they tend to release the mid-tier action films, generally starring Gerard Butler, but it seems they are still embracing the weird as well. Say what you want about Lionsgate, and there is plenty to say, but they might have the most consistent variety of genres, even if the movies don't always work. Hurry Up Tomorrow looks like one of those movies that will either be very much Your Jam, or you will loathe every second you spend with it with every fiber of your being — polarizing films are fun. I'm personally not convinced with Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, as an actor, but he's being backed up by two great people who love to put in weird performances. So, if nothing else, we might get two more buckwild Jenna Ortega and Barry Keogan performances out this, and that's something to look forward to. This one will try to find a place in the busy month of May, but it's also not competing for the same audience as Thunderbolts* and Mission: Impossible, so maybe it won't matter. We got a trailer that isn't telling us much, a behind-the-scenes image, and three images.

Hurry Up Tomorrow: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A musician plagued by insomnia is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence.

Hurry Up Tomorrow, directed by Trey Edward Shults features Abel Tesfaye, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan, exclusively in theaters on May 16.

