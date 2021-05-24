Ikaris Reckons He Could Lead The Avengers in Marvel's Eternals Teaser

"Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now." The brand new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios' Eternals, out in November, has just dropped. And reveals that these demi-gods have been watching everything the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been up to. Even when half of everyone was wiped out and Thanos was about to obliterate all existence. Possibly with popcorn.

The End of the World, performed by Skeeter Davis, plays out "Why does the sun go on shining? Why does the sea rush to shore? Don't they know it's the end of the world? 'Cause you don't love me anymore. It ended when you said goodbye."

We see the Eternals arrive on Earth in primitive times and see them inspire civilisation in humanity around them. Sersi tells us "It's beautiful" before asking Ikiris "Isn't it? Ajak informs us in narrative "We have watched…and guided. We have helped them progress, and seen them…accomplish wonders. Throughout the years, we have never interfered. Until now."

We get the swooshy titles as the Eternals sit around doing their own version of eating shwarma. Ikaris in gratitude says "Thank you for this." Gilgamesh replies "Oh, you're welcome." Sprite aska the big Marvel question. "So now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are both gone, who do you think's gonna lead the Avengers? Ikaris suggests "I could lead them." To the laughter of all.

Eternals was written and directed by Chloé Zhao, co-written with Patrick Burleigh, starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. Eternals is scheduled to be released on the 3rd of November in Europe and on the 5th of November in the USA, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.