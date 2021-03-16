Indiana Jones Comes To 4K Blu-ray On June 8th

Indiana Jones is finally coming to 4K. Always an event when they get released in any format, all four current films will be released in a box set hitting stores on June 8th. I say that because they are moving forward with a fifth film, so at some point, we will all be buying these yet again. For now, you will be able to get newly remastered versions of the first four films, complete with new Dolby Atmos soundtracks and prints made directly from the original negatives. A booklet will be included, and a Blu-ray of previously released special features will also be included. Check out the cover and features list below.

"Relive the unforgettable exploits of world-renowned, globetrotting hero Indiana Jones in spectacular 4K Ultra HD when the INDIANA JONES 4-MOVIE COLLECTION arrives in a new 4K Ultra HD set June 8, 2021, from Lucasfilm Ltd. and Paramount Home Entertainment. The cinematic classic that started it all—Raiders of the Lost Ark—celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, having first introduced audiences to the man with the hat on June 12, 1981. Forty years later, the legendary hero continues to captivate new generations of fans. Now, for the first time ever, all four films are available together in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision® and HDR-10 for ultra-vivid picture quality and state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos® audio*. Each film has been meticulously remastered from 4K scans of the original negatives with extensive visual effects work done to ensure the most pristine and highest quality image. All picture work was approved by director Steven Spielberg.

In addition, all four films were remixed at Skywalker Sound under the supervision of legendary sound designer Ben Burtt to create the Dolby Atmos® soundtracks. All original sound elements were used to achieve the fully immersive Dolby Atmos® mixes while staying true to each film's original creative intent."

Here is the features list. Lots of behind the scenes stuff:

