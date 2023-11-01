Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, Indiana Jones 5, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, lucasfilm

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny To Hit Disney+ On December 1st

After underperforming critically and commercially, Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny will be coming to Disney+ on December 1st along with a new documentary.

Key Points Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to land on Disney+ on December 1 amidst lukewarm reception.

The underperforming film amassed $380 million globally on a projected budget of $250-300 million.

A feature-length documentary, Timeless Heroes, exploring Harrison Ford's iconic role will also premiere on Disney+.

Director Laurent Bouzereau, award-winning filmmaker, leads the in-depth documentary on the Indiana Jones franchise.

It is still a little incredible how mediocre Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was on nearly every level. Disney clearly thought it had a massive hit on its hands and gave the film a Cannes premiere more than a month before the wide release date. However, the Cannes audience did not like the film at all, and what followed was nearly six weeks of people talking about how an Indiana Jones movie was sitting so low on critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes. The score would eventually go up as more people went to see the film, but coming back against that lukewarm reception was just not possible, and after June was packed with so many big releases, people didn't want to take a chance on a film that might not be any good when something much better was just around the corner. Most people don't even see one movie a month, let alone multiple movies a summer.

So despite all the hype in the world, the film only walked away with just over $380 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of $250 million to $300 million. That budget is likely on the low end, considering you need to add in all of the false starts this film had into that budget and all of the marketing as well. There is a chance this film lost Disney north of $100 million, but no one is going to admit that. Perhaps the film will find a second wind on streaming like Encanto. Today, it was announced that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny would be coming to Disney+ on December 1st, and on the same day, a feature-length documentary called Timeless Heroes is also dropping as well. More about the documentary from the press release below, along with a trailer, a new TV spot for Dial of Destiny, and a new poster.

"Timeless Heroes, directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau, explores Harrison Ford's enduring appeal and his upbringing, including his foray into the entertainment business, his casting in the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, and the impact and inspiration generated by the films. It is an in-depth look at an incredible moment in film history when Steven Spielberg and George Lucas assembled an amazing creative team to collaborate on another cinematic benchmark and features never-before-seen footage and interviews with Ford, Spielberg, Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, James Mangold, and many others as well.

Laurent Bouzereau is an award-winning filmmaker and best-selling author. His credits include the HBO feature documentaries "Mama's Boy," based on the best-selling memoir by Dustin Lance Black, and "Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind" (Sundance 2020), and the acclaimed Netflix/Amblin Television series "Five Came Back" (with Emmy®-winning narration by Meryl Streep), executive produced by Steven Spielberg."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this fifth installment of the iconic franchise. Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Oliver Richters (Black Widow), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore). Directed by James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan), the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in 1981, is once again composing the score. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was released on June 30th, 2023.

