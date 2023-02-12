Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Super Bowl Spot Released The Super Bowl spot for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny just aired, and you can check it out right here, right now.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny showed off a new spot during tonight's Super Bowl. The new movie is directed by James Mangold and stars Harrison Ford alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Antonio Banderas. Frank Marshall is producing, and joining Marshall to produce are Kathleen Kennedy and Simon Emanuel. Ford confirmed he is done after this one. Returning to score is franchise staple John Williams. Despite Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm, Paramount Pictures is still involved in production as they have been since Raiders, with distribution split between the two companies globally. Ford said on stage while being choked up at D23: "Indiana Jones movies are about mystery, adventure, they're also about heart." He is really having a hard time; he is so moved. "I'm so happy we have a human story to tell and a movie that will kick your ass."

"Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic "Indiana Jones" franchise, which is directed by James Mangold ("Ford v Ferrari," "Logan"). Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag"), Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory"), John Rhys-Davies ("Raiders of the Lost Ark"), Shaunette Renee Wilson ("Black Panther"), Thomas Kretschmann ("Das Boot"), Toby Jones ("Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"), Boyd Holbrook ("Logan"), Oliver Richters ("Black Widow"), Ethann Isidore ("Mortel") and Mads Mikkelsen ("Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore"). Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in 1981, is once again composing the score."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens on June 30th.