Is The Flash Filming In London In July Under Code Name Baby Shower?

Bleeding Cool understands that in late July, Goodenough College in London will be used to film a new DC Comics superhero movie, under the code name Baby Shower. The odds are that this is The Flash, but there are other potential projects as well. They will be shooting across several locations in central London, but Goodenough College is a confirmed location. Now, Goodenough College sounds like it was invented by Charles Dickens but is instead is a postgraduate residence and educational trust in Mecklenburgh Square in Bloomsbury, central London. Founded in 1930 by a group of prominent Londoners, including the chairman of Barclays Bank, Frederick Craufurd Goodenough. Goodenough and his friends wanted to provide able young men coming to London from the dominions and colonies, future leaders of what was then a large empire, with a collegiate life along Oxbridge lines in London. Notable alumni include President of South Africa F. W. de Klerk, Prime Minister of New Zealand, Dr Helen Clark, co-founder, and chairman of Cobra beer, Baron Bilimoria, First Minister of Wales, Carwyn Jones, Prime Minister of Bulgaria Sergei Stanishev, and American Idol contestant Scott MacIntyre. So the whole range, there.

Deadline first confirmed that The Flash had gone into production in London, as part of Double Dream's production slate, directed by Andy Muschietti, from a screenplay by Christina Hodson, produced by Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco, and executive produced by Marianne Jenkins with Ezra Miller starring as Barry Allen, alongside Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú, and Ron Livingston, for Warner Bros. and DC Films. The movie sees Barry Allen traveling back in time to prevent his mother's murder, which brings unintentional consequences to his timeline. Might he come across his own baby shower? Just a thought. Filming began in April 2021 at Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden, in England. The Flash is scheduled to be released in the United States on the 4th of November, 2022.