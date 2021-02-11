Jack Black Joins the Cast of Borderlands as the Voice of Claptrap

The cast of Borderlands continues to grow, and they keep grabbing A+ talent for this cast. Today, according to Deadline, we got the announcement that Jack Black would be joining the cast as the lovable robot Claptrap. This movie is turning into a The House with a Clock in Its Walls reunion tour because Eli Roth directed that movie and Cate Blanchett started.

"I am so excited to reunite with Jack, this time in the recording booth," Roth commented. "Claptrap is the funniest character in the game, and Jack is perfect to bring him to the big screen." "We couldn't have been more in sync with our filmmakers and casting executives as we approached this role," said Nathan Kahane, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. "It's one of the biggest no-brainer casting decisions we've ever made. Everyone who's ever played the game knows Jack is perfect for this part. We're thrilled he will add his endless comic energy and voice to our film – he'll bring so much to the movie."

Black isn't the only person to jump onto the Borderlands cast in recent days. The other day they announced that horror icon Jamie Lee Curtis would be joining the cast as well. She is going to play Tannis, who is "an archeologist on Pandora who might have the key to finding the vault, but whose complicated history with Lilith (Blanchett) isn't going to help."

"Working with the iconic Jamie Lee Curtis has been a life long dream of mine, and I am so excited for her to bring her humor, warmth and brilliance to the role of Tannis," said Roth in a press release sent out by Lionsgate. Nathan Kahane, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group said, "The kind of talent we've been able to bring together for Borderlands is a testament to the incredible script that Craig wrote and Eli's vision for Pandora. Jamie is unique in that her characters have depth and gravitas, but are also always hugely entertaining – she commands the screen. At this point, Jamie is like family to us – after bringing so much to Knives Out and hosting last summer's 'Lionsgate Live' fundraiser to help theater workers, we could not be more thrilled to be working with her again."

At the moment, we don't have a release date for this movie, but considering how quickly they are filling in the rest of the cast, we'll probably get at least a year soon–perhaps 2022 or 2023. Curtis and Black are joined by Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart, reuniting Hart with his Jumanji co-star. So many reunions in the Borderlands movie.