Jack Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Joins the Cast of Fast X

Fast X has had a bit of a bumpy road in the last month or so. The production got off the ground after COVID-19 delayed the 9th entry in the series, but mere days into the production, director Justin Lin walked away amid a flood of rumors that things were not going well. Nothing has been confirmed, but it sounds like things were bad enough that Lin was willing to walk away from a very large payday; however, he is keeping his producer and writing credits. Universal brought on Louis Letterier to replace Lin. They were also rumored to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars a day that the production didn't have a direction. Things are moving again, and now they are adding another big name to the cast. According to Deadline, Jack Reacher breakout star Alan Ritchson has joined the cast of Fast X.

Ritchson is the third of some bigger names that have joined Fast X, including Jason Momoa and Brie Larson. What we don't know, at the moment, is what kind of role Ritchson will play and if it is going to be a protagonist, antagonist, supporting, or a main role. We also don't know much about the story of this movie, only that it is supposed to be a two-parter with the eleventh movie wrapping up one of Universal's most profitable franchises. Fast X still has its May 19, 2023 release date, and there haven't been any whispers about delays due to these behind-the-scenes issues that have come up recently. If you're curious about whether or not Ritchson will be a good fit for this franchise, check out Jack Reacher, and you'll see that he's pretty much a perfect fit.