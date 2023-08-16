Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: film, heart of stone, jamie dornan, netflix

Jamie Dornan Reveals Why He Wanted to Star in Netflix's Heart of Stone

Heart of Stone star Jamie Dornan is revealing the primary reason he chose to join the new spy-thriller film for Netflix.

Despite its less-than-popular reception from critics so far, the Netflix film Heart of Stone contains a few fun qualities that some viewers will be able to enjoy! For example, there's a star-studded cast, lots of action, and a timely AI inclusion to unpack, meaning that it's likely worthy of your time if you're into any of the aforementioned traits. But if you're wondering why some of its cast was drawn to the film (outside of the likely sizable paycheck), one of the film's leading actors is explaining what attracted him to Heart of Stone.

Jamie Dornan's Reason Behind Joining the Netflix Film Heart of Stone

While speaking to ComingSoon.net about the new Netflix film Heart of Stone and what drew him to the project, veteran actor Jamie Dornan admitted, "Well, it seemed pretty ambitious and fresh and sort of out there when I first read it — and weirdly, time being the funny thing that it is, a year and a half later, it seems more prevalent than ever because of where we're at with the AI and ChatGPT and the conversations we're having now globally is now running in parallel with the story we're telling in Heart of Stone. It's kind of crazy how that's worked out, you know?"

Dornan then goes on to explain his stance, adding, "Our very own industry is at a standstill at the moment because of the threat of AI and the threat of that on writers and that thing between what a human soul can actually give to something compared to machines. It's funny how that worked out, how the fear of that and the idea of that getting into the wrong hands and how catastrophic that could be being a theme when I first read it, and being an exciting theme, has now weirdly become something that is a true threat in our everyday life."

