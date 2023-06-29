Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: film, gal gadot, heart of stone, jamie dornan, netflix

Heart of Stone Cast Reveals What They're Excited for Fans to See

The stars of the upcoming Netflix film Heart of Stone are sharing what they're most excited for audiences to experience this August.

Heart of Stone is an upcoming spy action thriller film for Netflix directed by Tom Harper with a screenplay by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, said to be filled with Mission Impossible similarities in an effort to create a new mainstream title with a few familiar names attached, which is just around the corner with an August release date.

As we now inch closer to the film's release date, a few of the core cast members from Heart of Stone are sharing the details about the movie that they're most eager for viewers to witness by the time the summer release arrives.

Heart of Stone Cast Teases a Gritty, Character-Driven Film for Netflix

When speaking to Collider about the upcoming Netflix film Heart of Stone, star Alia Bhatt revealed what she's most excited for audiences to experience, telling the publication, "I think what I enjoyed the most when I was watching it—I watched the film like the audience even though I'm in it—was how it feels very personal, the way the story unfolds. It feels like you're really there; the camera work, the way the action sequences are shot. Also, the characters, you instantly connect with Rachel Stone because she's sensitive. She's not afraid of showing her emotion, but she's also really tough, and she's always trying to help and save the day pretty much. And all the characters and their arcs and their layers, they all feel like you understand everyone, and that's what I like."

Heart of Stone actor Jamie Dornan chimed into the discussion, adding, "I just think the scale of it and the ambition of it, and hopefully, we've pulled that off. You know, we're taking people on a proper ride here, and particularly, you know, right from the off, those first 15 minutes are like, you better be ready for it." With co-star Gal Gadot teasing, "I'm excited for people to sit at the edge of their seats. I'm excited for them to reveal the twists and turns. I think there's a really good, healthy amount of humor and action and drama, and just for people to enjoy it and have fun with us with the movie."

The upcoming film's synopsis states: "An intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable and dangerous weapon."

Heart of Stone, starring Bhatt, Dornan, and Gadot, will exclusively hit Netflix on August 11, 2023.

