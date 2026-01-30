Posted in: Max, Movies, Supergirl, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: jason momoa, lobo, supergirl

Supergirl: Jason Momoa Says He Was "Born To" Play Lobo

Jason Momoa says that he's "super pumped. It felt just awesome" to play Lobo in Supergirl. The film will be released on June 26, 2026.

Article Summary Jason Momoa shares his excitement for playing Lobo in the upcoming Supergirl movie.

Momoa says he felt "born to do this" during his first scene as Lobo in Supergirl.

Lobo's role in Supergirl is confirmed to be small but likely memorable, according to Momoa.

Supergirl is set for theatrical release on June 26, 2026, continuing DC Studios' lineup.

The fate of the DC Universe in the wake of the Netflix acquisition is still a bit up in the air as everyone irons out the details, but we do have the next big feature film coming out this summer. Superman was embraced by audiences and critics alike, more or less, and now we get to see if Supergirl can do the same. The character isn't quite as well-known as her cousin, but thanks in large part to the Arrowverse, people know who she is.

People are already being weird about her, but one thing all the worst people on the internet are likely to agree on is that Jason Momoa looks like a badass as Lobo. Not only that, but it also looks like he's having the time of his life, and that's because he very much is. Momoa's been upfront for years that Lobo is the role for him, and in an interview with Project Big Screen (via GamesRadar+), he said he knew, from the first scene, that this was the role he was born to play.

"I'm super pumped. It felt just awesome [playing Lobo]," Momoa said. "My first scene in [Supergirl] is like, 'I'm fucking born to do this.' There's a lot of great actors that can do stuff, but once I go on that press tour, [you'll see] 'My first shot was this. Could you do this?'"

It's unclear how big a role Momoa as Lobo will have in Supergirl. Later on, during the same interview, Momoa said, "But yeah, I'm pumped, it's very small too," and called the film 'her beautiful movie' referring to Supergirl. So we might not see much Lobo in this film, but it sounds like he's going to make quite an impression.

Supergirl: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Truth. Justice. Whatever. Supergirl lands in theaters June 26.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, will be in theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.

Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film, which is based on characters from DC, Supergirl based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment Production, The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

