Jerry Bruckheimer Says More F1: The Movie Stories Are Possible

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer says the world of Formula 1 has endless drama to explore, hinting that more stories could follow F1: The Movie.

Legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer, known for blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick and Pirates of the Caribbean, helped steer F1: The Movie to the big screen earlier this summer. The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, definitely managed to make waves with audiences (and critics) for its authenticity, star-studded cast, and a little bit of high-octane spectacle. But now, according to Bruckheimer, the expansive story of F1: The Movie might just be getting started. Here's what we know so far.

F1: The Movie Producer Talks Potential for More

Speaking with Collider, the producer explained why the sport offers endless material. "Absolutely. There's so much drama that goes on in this world. Just life itself. Any sport where your teammate is your competitor it's for a drama. And the competition between these teams is fierce. There are only 20 people in the world who can drive these cars. Think about that. It took Brad and Damson four months to drive an F2 car with an F1 body. But even our F2 car went 180 mph, so they go to 220 mph, the F1 cars."

It's a perspective that plays directly into Bruckheimer's strengths as a producer. Formula 1 racing combines intense rivalries, extreme danger, and deeply personal stakes, the kind of elements that have fueled his biggest hits. With F1: The Movie already proving audiences are hungry for this kind of storytelling, he sees plenty of space for new stories set on and off the track.

The film itself followed Pitt's veteran driver returning to guide a rising star, played by Idris, while filming during actual Grand Prix events gave it a level of authenticity few sports dramas can match. That level of detail, Bruckheimer suggests, is what makes the film work, and why more narratives could thrive in this world. No follow-up projects have been announced (just yet), but Bruckheimer's comments point to a franchise-ready universe. Whether through sequels, spinoffs, or entirely new angles on the world of racing, the producer seems confident that F1: The Movie is only the beginning.

For now, F1: The Movie stands as one of the year's boldest sports dramas, but fortunately, Bruckheimer is already thinking long-term.

