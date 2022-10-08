Joker: Folie à Deux: Margot Robbie "So Happy" For Lady Gaga's Harley

As soon as word came down that there was even a hint that Lady Gaga would be playing Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, it was only a matter of time before people started to pit Gaga and Margot Robbie against each other. It's just something we, as a culture like to do when two people are cast as the same character. It has happened with plenty of comic book characters that men in the past played, and people always love to pit women against each other. It still isn't confirmed that Gaga is playing Harley; working under that assumption, MTV News [transcript via Total Film] asked Robbie, who is currently doing press for Amsterdam, how she feels about Gaga possibly doing her own version of the character that means so to Robbie.

"I'm so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters – the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor. Someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth… I feel like, in not so many cases, are they female characters – Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, 'Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.' It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it."

Amsterdam: Summary, Cast, Release Date

