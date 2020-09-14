Jonathan Majors Has Reportedly Join the Cast of Ant-Man 3

It feels like a lifetime since we've had any major news out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The news cycle surrounding these movies used to be one where we rarely went a week or so without hearing some sort of news, but the ongoing COVID-19m pandemic has set everything back. We are supposed to be working out way up to Eternals right now and maybe even have our first footage of Shang-Chi getting ready to drop but right now, we're not even sure if Black Widow is going to make its November release date. So there hasn't been a ton of news about these movies since the pandemic started, but we do have some new casting about Ant-Man 3 that seems to imply some fun things for the future of the MCU. According to Deadline, Jonathan Majors has joined the cast, and he will be reportedly playing Kang the Conquer.

Kang is a character that has been around since the early 1960s and is a character created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. The reason why Kang joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be so interesting is that while he is usually an Avengers villain, he was introduced, though under a different name, in a Fantastic Four book. The Fantastic Four are some of the characters that Marvel just got back when Disney bought Fox, and they are probably more suited to the MCU than even the X-Men are. Marvel Megaboss Kevin Feige has confirmed that the Fantastic Four are heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we just don't know where or when. Kang might be an interesting jumping-off point.

Ant-Man 3 is going to be unique because it'll also be the first time a director in the MCI has had the chance to do an entire trilogy. The irony that it ended up being Peyton Reed, who was hired in the eleventh hour when Edgar Wright dropped out of the first Ant-Man, is just sort of funny.