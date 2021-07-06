Julia Stiles on Orphan: First Kill Footage and Isabelle Fuhrman

We've been talking about how exciting it will be to see the revival of the horror film Orphan with the upcoming prequel Orphan: First Kill, and one of the film's stars is equally excited.

The original film saw a demented 33-year-old woman presenting herself as a child, with plenty of twists and turns to keep viewers uncomfortably on edge. The film left no room for a follow-up, but the announcement of a prequel with the same actor (a then 10-year-old) Isabelle Fuhrman portraying an actual adult version of the killer felt like the perfect surprise announcement for genre fans.

The upcoming film also stars Julia Stiles, who has a lot of praise for her co-star's performance as well as the creativity of everyone involved, telling Collider, "The working title was Esther, which I really liked, which is the name of the girl. What's remarkable is that Isabelle Fuhrman, who played the little girl in the original Orphan, now reprises her role as the same girl, same age, even though Isabelle's older now. … But I just went and did ADR … and I was floored. Because they didn't use CGI, the tricks that they did with the camera and different perspective tricks that they had, plus her costume and prosthetics and all that, she looks like a child. And her performance is stunning because she embodies a child too in the way that she talks and the way she walks."

Fuhrman also shared a similar sentiment about Stiles's work in the film when talking about the joy of returning to the role years later – and both stars have suggested that the twists in the new film will keep fans guessing just like the first installment.

The official description for Orphan: First Kill tells fans, "Unhinged woman Leena Klammer orchestrates a brilliant escape from an Estonian insane asylum and travels to America by stealing the identity of the missing daughter of a wealthy family. However, Leena's new life as 'Esther' comes with an unexpected wrinkle and pits her against a mother who will do anything to protect her family at any cost."