Junji Ito Promotes Theatrical Release Of The Lighthouse In Japan

Junji Ito has recently promoted Japan's theatrical release of The Lighthouse in the only way he could…through a summary black and white manga. The Lighthouse, an A24 film by Robert Eggers from 2019, has a particular style and look that connects well to Ito's own work. The descent into madness, and of course spirals and such similar patterns, align perfectly with Uzumaki, a famous manga done by Junji Ito that is set to become a series on Adult Swim. Junji Ito has previously included a story in Uzumaki that involves a lighthouse, specifically the ninth chapter in the second volume, titled "The Black Lighthouse." That story revolves around an abandoned lighthouse being lit up again suddenly, and the rumors begin to flood in for those who live near it. The structure in The Lighthouse has similar power but grows an eerie energy over time as the film is watched.

Junji Ito's iconic style is present and works very well with the mood of the horror film starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe. Eggers has another film coming out in 2022, The Northman, that is said by the man himself to be one of his biggest works yet. The Lighthouse is currently available to stream if you have Amazon Prime, giving fans a chance to witness the absurdity of Dafoe time and time again. A manga summary of the film only makes sense if Junji Ito was to be the one to do it, and we're glad he did. We may have to wait sometime for the Uzumaki series to arrive on our TV screens, but moments like these make it all worth it. Not every advertisement for a film's distribution is as unique as this, but then again, most in manga aren't as unique as Junji Ito. The Lighthouse arrives as a theatrical release in Japan on July 9th.