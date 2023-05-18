Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary 4K Set Coming June 26th Yet another physical media release of Jurassic Park is on the way, but this one has all kinds of goodies in the set to entice you.

Jurassic Park is one of those films that everyone has at least one copy of in their physical media collection. I myself have purchased this film at least five times, and that is not including a digital copy I bought last year. But, on June 26th, I will probably be buying yet another, as Universal will release a 30th anniversary 4K Blu-ray gift set in the UK. Why would I do such a thing, you ask? It is not because of the Steelbook or the "rigid case" it comes in, no. I like the old-school stuff that is here; I am a sucker for those. A booklet, art cards, and, yes, a film cell! Remember when the film cells were all the rage? That is enough to get me to buy it yet again, even though I bet it is the same disc as the 25th anniversary. Check out the set below.

Jurassic Park On Disc, Yet Again

"Experience one of the biggest films in motion picture history with director Steven Spielberg's ultimate thrill ride, Jurassic Park. Featuring Academy Award-winning visual effects and ground-breaking filmmaking that has been hailed as "a triumph of special effects artistry" (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times), this epic film is sheer movie-making magic that was 65 million years in the making. Collector's Edition Includes Illustrated 4K Blu-ray + Blu-Ray Steelbook with Spot Gloss detail Rigid Outer Slipcase featuring front & back artwork from Chris Koehler 44-Page Collectible Booklet Film Cell Replica Art Cards Certificate of Authenticity."

I wonder if this is now the most-bought film ever. It has to be, right? This and the Indiana Jones films and Top Gun. Oh, and Twister, there has been a million releases of that too…I looked it up, and it's number NINE! How is it that low??? Ahead of it:

The Lion King Finding Nemo Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Aladdin Beauty and the Beast Titanic Toy Story Avatar Jurassic Park Spider-Man (2002)

That is crazy. I know everyone owned all those Disney films, but I would have put money if there were more copies of JP floating around out there. You learn something new every day.