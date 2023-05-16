Indiana Jones: All Four Franchise Films To Stream On Disney+ Late May Disney+ will be the streaming home of all four films of the Lucasfilm & Paramount Pictures' Indiana Jones franchise starring Harrison Ford.

It seems a bit surprising given how long Disney+ has been out, but the Indiana Jones franchise hasn't had a streaming home until now. Disney, which owns Lucasfilm, is preparing to release Harrison Ford's final outing as pop culture's most famous archaeologist in the upcoming Dial of Destiny and what better way than to bring the actor's second synonymous franchise after Star Wars to streaming?

Indiana Jones Adventures Synopsis

Creator George Lucas solidified himself as a science fiction icon after finally finding a buyer for his space opera Star Wars out of his love for adventure serials. Also born from that love is Indiana Jones, which was originally Indiana Smith before a meeting with his best friend and eventual franchise director Steven Spielberg changed it to what we all know and love today. A deal was reached with Paramount for five films starting with Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981. The hero, Henry "Indiana" Jones Jr, was modeled after the 1930s and '40 serials that Lucas watched in his youth.

Raiders' success spawned the 1984 prequel Temple of Doom, which introduced future Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan as Short Round, was particularly darker than the original, despite the climax of the 1981 film having literal melting faces. It's Nazis so obviously, justified. The third film in 1989's The Last Crusade paired Ford with James Bond actor Sean Connery, which coincidentally was the franchise Spielberg wanted to work on before Lucas pitched Indiana Jones, had Indy fighting the Nazis again but for the Holy Grail. The fourth film, the final in the Paramount era, was 2008's Kingdom of the Crystal Skull which reunited Ford with his Raiders' co-star Karen Allen reprising her role as Marion Ravenwood. The Dial of Destiny is set in the 1960s that finds Indy battling the Nazis again, but ties to an earlier adventure as we'll see a de-aged Ford in a flashback sequence via CG.

Following their purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012, Disney obtained distribution and marketing rights to future Indiana Jones films with Paramount retained as a partner. The Dial of Destiny is co-produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm. The films come to Disney+ on May 31st. Directed by James Mangold, The Dial of Destiny, which also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys-Davis (reprising his Raiders and Last Crusade role as Sallah) comes to theaters on June 30.