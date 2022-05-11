Jurassic World: Dominion Releases A New Featurette

Jurassic World: Dominion released a new featurette this morning, taking a look behind the scenes of the "final" film in the mega-popular dinosaur franchise. The cast for this adventure includes Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Campbell Scott, BD Wong, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, and Omar Sy. Colin Trevorrow directs. You can see the new featurette down below.

Jurassic World: Dominion Is About A Month Away

"This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar®-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill in Dominion, a bold, timely, and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe. From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who steered 2015's film to a record-shattering $1.7 billion global box office. The screenplay is by Emily Carmichael (Battle at Big Rock) & Colin Trevorrow from a story by Derek Connolly (Jurassic World) & Trevorrow, based on characters created by Michael Crichton. Jurassic World Dominion is produced by acclaimed franchise producers Frank Marshall p.g.a. and Patrick Crowley p.g.a. and is executive produced by legendary, Oscar®-winning franchise creator Steven Spielberg, Alexandra Derbyshire, and Colin Trevorrow."

I just finished watching the entire franchise with my nine-year-old, and we could not be more excited about this. To see her face light up the first time, they showed a dinosaur onscreen in that original film…that is a moment I won't forget anytime soon.

Jurassic World: Dominion releases in theaters on June 10th.