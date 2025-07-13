Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, jurassic world, jurassic world rebirth, Universal Pictures

Jurassic World Rebirth Director on Consciously Breaking Tradition

Jurassic World: Rebirth ditches the classic T-Rex rescue, and director Gareth Edwards explains why this sequel flips the familiar formula.

For decades, Jurassic Park (and the newer entries under the Jurassic World umbrella) has followed a familiar formula: when things go south, the T-Rex shows up to inadvertently save the day. It's big, it's iconic, and it's made more than one perfectly timed entrance that left audiences cheering. But in Jurassic World: Rebirth, the creative team decided to flip the script. Which means that this time around, director Gareth Edwards fully committed to switching things up—and made sure the T-Rex wouldn't be swooping in for the final, classic rescue. Instead, the film leans into a different kind of tension. With that being said, consider this your warning and click elsewhere to avoid any further spoilers.

In Jurassic World Rebirth, the story centers around a new generation of scientists and survivors as they confront the consequences of continued genetic experimentation—and face off against a terrifying new creature born from those mistakes. That creature, the D-Rex, has already made waves for its design and emotional depth, with Edwards describing it as a monster you almost feel sorry for. Unlike previous films where there's a necessary takedown in the end, the D-Rex is allowed to live—and leave a lasting impact.

Jurassic World Rebirth Filmmaker on Changing the Formula

In a recent interview with USA Today, Edwards explained why he made that call and wanted to move away from what's become an expected ending. "It's hard to kill that thing unless it was another animal that did it. There's that phrase 'ex machina,' where God comes and saves everyone. In Jurassic, there's something I call 'rex machina,' where a T-Rex comes and saves everyone. I felt like maybe we don't do that. Maybe that's one of our differences [from the other installments]."

The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, bringing a fresh lineup of talent to a franchise looking to evolve. Set in a world still grappling with dinosaur-human coexistence, Jurassic World Rebirth shifts its focus toward survival, ethics, and the price of playing god—territory the original film only hinted at. And while longtime fans may expect the usual beats—there's still plenty—the film also avoids the safety net of a T-Rex rescue.

Judging by the strong opening weekend and early audience response, it might just be the evolution the Jurassic World franchise needed.

