Jurassic World Rebirth Hits Digital Tomorrow, 4K Disc On September 9

Jurassic World Rebirth will release to rent or own tomorrow on digital services, and on 4K Blu-ray disc on September 9.

Includes over an hour of bonus content: deleted scenes, alternate opening, and gag reel

Features exclusive behind-the-scenes docs, VFX breakdowns, making-of, and Easter egg guide

Two commentary tracks with director Gareth Edwards and key production team members included

Jurassic World Rebirth will be available to rent or own on digital streaming services tomorrow, August 5, and then made available on 4K Blu-ray on September 9. Both releases will include over an hour of bonus features, including an alternate opening, deleted scenes, making of docs, two different commentaries with director Gareth Edwards, and more. I thought that this was one of the stronger entries in the franchise, and the best of the World-branded era of the franchise. To date, the film has grossed $766 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2025. Below is the cover for the 4K Blu-ray release, as well as the full list of special features.

Jurassic World Rebirth 4K Blu-ray Details

A new era is born. A covert extraction team races to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility where dinosaurs too deadly for the original Jurassic Park were left behind. Their mission: collect DNA from three colossal creatures to unlock a drug with huge benefits for humanity. In a terrain populated by perils, they will make a shocking discovery that has been hidden for years.

Here is the full list of bonus content:

ALTERNATE OPENING

DELETED SCENES RAPTORS – Featuring Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, David Iacono, Luna Blaise and Audrina Miranda MUTADON ATTACK – Featuring Scarlett Johansson, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, David Iacono, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise and Audrina Miranda

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH: HATCHING A NEW ERA THE WORLD EVOLVES – Journey into a reimagined Jurassic World with Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali and the rest of the cast and filmmakers. OFF THE DEEP END – Dive into the thrilling ocean sequence and learn about the challenges of shooting on open water, the one-of-a-kind gimbal used to toss around the Essex and Mariposa, and the VFX wizardry that brought the Mosasaurus and Spinosaurs to life. TREKKING THROUGH THAILAND – Follow the cast and crew's footsteps as they navigate the challenges of shooting in exotic jungles, beaches, and tall grass fields that become home to the Titanosaurs. REX IN THE RAPIDS – Brace for a T. rex encounter that's different than anything experienced before with a nail-biting river chase recreated from Michael Crichton's original Jurassic Park novel. DON'T LOOK DOWN – Soar into the Quetzalcoatlus sequence with Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Bechir Sylvain as they train for and shoot their cliff rappelling scenes. MINI-MART MAYHEM – Go inside the heart-stopping third act of Jurassic World Rebirth and witness the process of crafting sets that allow the movie's mutant dinosaurs to step out of nightmare-inspired designs and stop on an exhilarating rampage.

GAG REEL

MEET DOLORES – Meet the animatronic Aquilops with an extraordinarily lifelike personality.

Meet the animatronic Aquilops with an extraordinarily lifelike personality. MUNCHED: BECOMING DINO FOOD – Get a victim's firsthand view inside the frightening jaws of deadly dinosaurs that munch, chomp, and chew their way into creating unforgettable death sequences.

Get a victim's firsthand view inside the frightening jaws of deadly dinosaurs that munch, chomp, and chew their way into creating unforgettable death sequences. A DAY AT SKYWALKER SOUND – Actress Audrina Miranda guides a personal tour of Skywalker Sound in California to meet the audio editors, foley artists, and mixers who design the movie's wide array of sounds.

Actress Audrina Miranda guides a personal tour of Skywalker Sound in California to meet the audio editors, foley artists, and mixers who design the movie's wide array of sounds. HUNTING FOR EASTER EGGS – Find out where to look for cleverly hidden Easter eggs that pay homage to everything from the first Jurassic Park film to other Steven Spielberg classics.

Find out where to look for cleverly hidden Easter eggs that pay homage to everything from the first Jurassic Park film to other Steven Spielberg classics. FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR GARETH EDWARDS, PRODUCTION DESIGNER JAMES CLYNE, AND FIRST ASSISTANT DIRECTOR JACK RAVENSCROFT

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR GARETH EDWARDS, EDITOR JABEZ OLSSEN, AND VISUAL EFFECTS SUPERVISOR DAVID VICKERY

