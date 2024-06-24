Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: jurassic world, jurassic world 4, scarlett johansson

Jurassic World: Scarlett Johansson Says The Script Is "Incredible"

Scarlett Johansson has confirmed that she has been cast in the new Jurassic World film, and goes on to say that the script is "incredible."

Article Summary Scarlett Johansson joins new Jurassic World, raves about the "incredible" script.

David Koepp, original Jurassic Park writer, returns to pen the script after 30 years.

The untitled Jurassic World project, possibly dubbed Jurassic World 4, begins in Thailand.

With a star-studded cast, the film is set to roar into theaters on July 2, 2025.

The new Jurassic World film continues to come together, with production in Thailand reportedly going on. The details we have on the film are incredibly slim, and there is even some hesitation to confirm who is or isn't cast. Scarlett Johansson was one of the first big names attached to the new Jurassic World, which does not have a title but is reportedly being labeled as Jurassic World 4 or Jurassic City. Johansson is coming off a very long run of franchise films with Marvel, and one would think signing onto another major franchise would be the last thing she'd want to do. However, it turns out that is very much not the case. When asked by ComicBook.com why this film was the one that is bringing her back to franchise films, she replied, "Everything." She went on to say what a fan of the first film she was and praised the script.

"I'm an enormous Jurassic Park fan. It's one of the first films I remember seeing in the theater. I remember seeing it so vividly. It was like life-changing. It was mind-blowing. I cannot express how excited I am. … The script is so incredible. David Koepp wrote it. He returned after like 30 years to write the script. He's so passionate about it, which is so awesome."

Johansson says that signing on to Jurassic World is something that she's been working on for the last ten years. She explained, "I'm such an enormous fan of the franchise and huge nerd for it. I'm just like, I can't even, I'm pinching myself. I've been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I'm like, 'I'll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I'll do the craft service!' I'll do anything for it. The fact that it's happened in this way at this time just is actually unbelievable. I can't believe it." It really goes to show that you could be involved in one of the biggest franchises in the world (Marvel), but that doesn't mean you have your pick of whatever role you want. However, it sounds like this is a dream come true for Johansson, and we love that for her.

There Are A Billion Reasons Another Jurassic World Isn't A Surprise

It feels like it happened half a lifetime ago, but Jurassic World: Dominion was released in June 2022. While it didn't exactly do well critically at all, commercially, the film did exceptionally well and made over a billion at the worldwide box office. When you crack a billion in a post-COVID world, the reviews matter very little compared to that number. However, even with the billion-dollar box office, the COVID delays in terms of filming really hurt this production, and it seemed like Universal might be moving on. We really shouldn't be surprised that they are not with this franchise because, again, this is the third film in this franchise to gross over a billion dollars at the box office. David Koepp, who wrote the original Jurassic Park and its sequel, is reportedly writing this new installment. Director Gareth Edwards is attached to direct. Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Mahershala Ali, Luna Blaise, and David Iacono have joined the cast with a July 2, 2025 release date.

