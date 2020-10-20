Justin Lin to Direct the Final Two Fast and Furious Movies

It appears that Universal is looking to extend the Fast and Furious movies by one more to round out the series. What was once looking to be a minor hit for Universal Pictures back in 2001, the Fast and Furious movies have slowly become one of the biggest franchises ever and certainly the biggest one for Universal. Ever since the fourth movie, these things that have blowing box office records out of the water, and the reviews for them are actually getting better as the series goes on. We learned that the tenth movie was going to be the last one a while ago, but apparently Universal wants to get one more out of this series, thus ruining it ending on a divisible of five, which is just unfortunate. According to Deadline, the Fast and Furious movies will now end on movie eleven, and it will be a story spread out over movies 10 and 11 and Justin Lin will be back to direct these final two movies.

The idea of doing the part one and part two sequel thing really got kicked off when the Harry Potter movies decided to split the final movie into parts one and two. Since then, multiple series have done it, including the Twilight series, the Hunger Games, and the Avengers movies. Considering that the mythology of the Fast and Furious movies damn near rivals the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this point so wrapping up like with a two-part movie seems pretty on-brand. F9 was among the handful of big blockbusters right out of the gate that got delayed due to COVID-19, and Universal moved the movie back a year to April 2, 2021, taking the spot originally reserved for Furious 10. There hasn't been a new release date scheduled for Fast 10, but we can assume that the final two movies will be coming out a year apart, which is par for the course for the two-part finale.

Summary: Cypher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom's younger brother to take revenge on Dom and his team.

F9, directed by Justin Lin, stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. It will be released on May 28, 2021.