Karen Gillan on Nebula's Growth in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Karen Gillan, who portrays Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is opening up about the character's extreme growth since her first MCU appearance.

Marvel is definitely fond of introducing some extensive character changes in the MCU, which can be a factor in either a massive success or result in a major disappointment. Fortunately for the character Nebula (played by Karen Gillan) in Guardians of the Galaxy, it's been a consistently impressive story where the character's path and the actor's presentation lead to a perfect combination.

With the fan-favorite Marvel franchise now concluding its three-film run, Gillan is getting the chance to offer her thoughts on the story arc we've embarked on with the character.

The Evolution of Nebula in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Franchise

When asked about reassessing her character's role or even prominent moments in other Guardians of the Galaxy films as a result of the new installment, Gillan tells Collider, "I would say a breakthrough scene for Nebula was when she talks to Gamora or has a sort of shouting match with Gamora, where she tells her she just wanted a sister. And that kind of really encompassed the character for me and all of her torment and how all of this anger was just because she wanted her family. And so that kind of evolved their relationship and evolved Gamora's understanding of where Nebula was coming from, which then allowed them to progress from there."

In the same conversation, Gillan later acknowledges the growth and leadership that her character has experienced thus far, with the actor adding, "It's always been interesting to me that she would become this kind of caretaker/leader role because she's been on a healing journey throughout all of these films and I think a massive part of healing is helping other people to heal, at a certain point. You can use your expertise actually in this area that you've gone through and come out the other end and help other people to go on that journey. So I like that she would probably have that as a leader."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now if you're interested in finishing off the overarching MCU tale and Nebula's final live-action story.