Kevin Feige: COVID Like Delays Would've Hurt Marvel More in 2018/2019

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced major movie studios to shift their release dates in major ways. Some studios, like Universal, delayed everything to 2021 right out of the gate and then changed the game by releasing a movie originally slated for theatrical release on VOD. Other studios, like Disney and Warner Bros., spent months delaying their movies over and over and over again until the reality of the situation became too big for anyone to ignore. Disney moved almost everything to 2021, while Warner Bros. did a hybrid release for their one big blockbuster and then decided to do hybrid releases for all of 2021. For Marvel, it meant moving a lot of things around. The very year that Marvel decides to really integrate their new Disney+ TV shows with their movies is the year everything has to get moved around. That meant that 2020 went by, and we didn't have any Marvel movies. However, in a new interview in the New York Times for the upcoming release of WandaVision, Marvel Mega Boss Kevin Feige said that if COVID-19 like delays had happened in 2018 or 2019 in the lead up to Avengers: Endgame, it would have been a much bigger deal.

"If the run we had in 2018 and 2019 had gotten disrupted this way, in the buildup to 'Endgame,' it would have been a bigger headache," he said. "With these projects, it worked well," he went on, adding that the debut dates for the TV shows were shifted only "by a matter of weeks."

WandaVision will be the first Marvel property we've seen since Avengers: Endgame, which is fascinating. In the initial release schedule, this TV series was supposed to come out after the release of at least two movies and a different television show. Now it's the first one out of the gate in more than a year. 2021 is going to be massive for Marvel with their six TV shows and four movies, so we won't be lack for content. That being said, now we don't really know if Marvel fatigue was ever going to be a conversation we really needed to have. We'll have to see how people feel come the beginning of 2022 after ten Marvel properties are released in a year.

Summary: Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O. T. Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, and Ray Winstone. It is currently set to be released on May 7, 2021.