Kevin Feige Details Spider-Man: No Way Home's Returning Villains

Spider-Man has had a complex role in the MCU due to contract issues with Sony, having since found a (mostly) healthy balance between two powerhouse creative studios. Most recently, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the next creative coalescence between Sony and Marvel – bringing in Doctor Strange to help guide the narrative. Doctor Strange won't be alone, as previous Spider-Man villains from two other Spider-Man adaptations (outside of the ongoing MCU) which obviously present a rather challenging story to depict.

In an exclusive interview published at Screen Rant, Feige expressed his excitement for the ambition of this film and how everything was put into motion. Feige explains, "I think if we've learned anything over the years, and particularly just the deal between Disney and Sony to do these movies together, that almost anything is possible if enough people believe in it and have a passion for it. Kicking off with Peter Parker's identity being revealed at the end of Far From Home immediately set us on a course for things we'd never seen before in a Spider-Man movie. That's the fun of making movies, is to do things people haven't seen before, and in the MCU there are ways that lots of amazing things can happen, and that Dr. Strange would be a good conduit to that."

After a monstrous surge of ticket sales and unimaginably inflated prices online – plus the buzz surrounding potential Spider-Man crossover events, there's a lot of eyes on where Sony and Marvel take the character next. The upcoming film describes this big-budget event as: "For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters December 17, 2021, is directed by Jon Watts, and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Favreau, with Marisa Tomei.