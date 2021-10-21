Kevin Feige Talks That Venom: Let There Be Carnage Post-Credits Scene

Venom: Let There Be Carnage came out just under three weeks ago, but to air on the side of caution, we are going to be talking about the post-credits scene for that movie and the implications it might have. So consider this to be your SPOILER WARNING that if you haven't seen the new Venom movie yet, you might want to skip this article. At the end of the film, we see Venom and Eddie on vacation and watching TV. Some wibbly wobbly time wimey stuff happens, and the scenery changes. We see J.K Simmons appear on the screen, and then Tom Holland's version of Spider-Man is on the screen. We know that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to explore the multiverse, and there have been a lot of hints that Venom might take place within the Sam Raimi universe of Spider-Man along with Morbius. We know that the Raimi universe is coming to the MCU with Alfred Molina. Kevin Feige was recently asked by The Hollywood Reporter about the credits scene and how it came to be.

"There was a lot of coordination — and if you don't know all the coordination yet, I'm not going to be the one to tell you — but yes, between Sony and Marvel and the Venom team and the No Way Home team," said Feige. "We worked together on it."

So does this mean we're going to see Venom in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Maybe, we could, and it wouldn't be that surprising if we saw these movies defined in a particular movie universe. One thing we know for sure after the Venom: Let There Be Carnage post-credits scene is that Sony and Marvel are talking to each other about more characters than just Spider-Man, which is interesting.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, directed by Andy Serkis, stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson. It was released in theaters on October 1, 2021.