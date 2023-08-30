Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, the bikeriders

First Look At Austin Butler and Jodie Comer In The Bikeriders

We have a first look and behind-the-scenes image of Austin Butler and Jodie Comer in the upcoming film, The Bikeriders. It will be released on December 1st.

Every now and then, a movie turns up on the feeds, and you go, "Huh, that sounds fun, that cast is amazing, that director is solid, where did this come from?" That seems to be the case for The Bikeriders, at least for this writer. Many films are coming out before the end of the year that we know next to nothing about, and it isn't until now that we learn they are coming out or we start getting first looks. One of those first looks came today in the form of an image of star Austin Butler, who was going to have an amazing fall season until Dune: Part Two got delayed, and a behind-the-scenes image featuring the always incredible Jodie Comer, director-writer Jeff Nichols, and Butler. We also have a detailed summary so you know what you're in for regarding this movie and its very impressive cast. If Nichols is a director you don't recognize by name, he's been quietly making fantastic films that not enough people are watching, including Loving and Midnight Special. This also appears to be a 20th Century Studios release that is getting a theatrical release and not getting tossed onto Hulu. We love to see it.

The Bikeriders: Cast List, Summary, Release Date

From writer-director Jeff Nichols (Loving, Midnight Special, Mud), 20th Century Studios, and New Regency, The Bikeriders is a furious drama following the rise of a fictional 1960s Midwestern motorcycle club through the lives of its members, starring Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, The Last Duel), Austin Butler (Elvis) and Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road, The Revenant).

Inspired by Danny Lyon's iconic book of photography, The Bikeriders immerses you in the look, feel, and sounds of the bare-knuckled, grease-covered subculture of '60s motorcycle riders. Kathy (Comer), a strong-willed member of the Vandals who's married to a wild, reckless bikerider named Benny (Butler), recounts the Vandals' evolution over the course of a decade, beginning as a local club of outsiders united by good times, rumbling bikes, and respect for their strong, steady leader Johnny (Hardy). Over the years, Kathy tries her best to navigate her husband's untamed nature and his allegiance to Johnny, with whom she feels she must compete for Benny's attention. As life in the Vandals gets more dangerous, and the club threatens to become a more sinister gang, Kathy, Benny, and Johnny are forced to make choices about their loyalty to the club and to each other.

The cast, most of whom did their own riding on an array of period-correct bikes, also includes Michael Shannon (Bullet Train), Mike Faist (West Side Story), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), and Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead). Sarah Green, p.g.a., Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan are the producers. Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Sam Hanson, David Kern, and Fred Berger are the executive producers. The Bikeriders opens in U.S. theaters on December 1st.

