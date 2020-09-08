Kill Bill 3: Actor Zendaya "Flattered" at Casting Inquiry and Rumor

It's no secret one of the biggest loose ends in Quentin Tarantino's shared cinematic universe is if Vernita Green's daughter as seen in Kill Bill: Vol 1 (2003)will get her revenge on Beatrix Kiddo (Uma Thurman) when she grows up in Vol. 3 for killing her mother. In an interview with NME, Vernita actor Vivica A. Fox said she thought Zendaya (Spider-Man: Far From Home, HBO's Euphoria) should play the role of the grown-up Nikki for Vol 3, which was originally played by Ambrosia Kelly in the 2003 film. The Euphoria star, while promoting her latest film Dune spoke to Empire about the possibility.

Setting up for Nikki's Revenge in Kill Bill Vol 3

In the film, after Beatrix (aka The Bride) got her revenge on Vernita for her part in ruining her life and putting her into a coma by the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad, she tells Nikki in the aftermath of the carnage, "When you grow up, if you still feel raw about it, I'll be waiting." When it came to picking Zendaya, "How hot would that be?" Fox said. "And that would probably green light this project. Because her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt, and I love her. Hopefully not we can put that out, like 'Tarantino, cast Zendaya!' And spark his interest to put it on the fast track. Wouldn't it be amazing?"

While flattered, the Dune star concedes a lot has to happen. "I saw that! I was quite honored that she would say that," she said. "Obviously she's incredible and I'm very flattered that she would think of me. You know, it's just an idea. The internet kinda takes things and run with it." Tarantino has expressed interest in re-exploring the franchise in previous interviews. Obviously, nothing is a slam dunk with his interest in Star Trek that didn't pan out and he's also told Vanity Fair of his lack of interest continuing beyond his 10th film while promoting his ninth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).