King Kong Escapes Soundtrack On Preorder At Waxwork Records

Today, King Kong Escapes continues the kaiju score releases from Waxwork Records, as the complete score is available for preorder. Done by composer Akira Ifukube, the score is presented on a 180 gram "Element X" green vinyl disc. It has been a really long time since I have seen this film, but I do remember when I was a kid liking it. This is the first time the score has been released outside of Japan. The thing that really sells this vinyl is the sick jacket artwork by Ross Murray. Check it out below.

King Kong Escapes Waxwork Release Details

"Prepare to plunge into panic with Waxwork Records' release of KING KONG ESCAPES Original Motion Picture Score by Akira Ifukube (Godzilla, Mothra vs. Godzilla '54, War of the Gargantuas, & more) Directed by the king of kaiju, Ishirō Honda, KING KONG ESCAPES follows evil genius, Dr. Hu, on his mission to manipulate Kong into retrieving radioactive Element X from the North Pole. The film stars Rhodes Reason, Linda Miller, Mie Hama, & Akira Takarada."

"Waxwork Records is honored to release the complete original film score by Akira Ifukube (Godzilla '54, Godzilla vs. Gigan, Destroy All Monsters, and many others) as a deluxe vinyl album officially for the first time outside of Japan. Enjoy the dynamic orchestrations that range from tranquility to combat as King Kong fights monsters and the wicked influence of Dr. Hu. We are thrilled to present the official King Kong Escapes score with 180 gram "Element X" colored vinyl, deluxe packaging, new artwork by Ross Murray, heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, a 12" x12" art print, and more!"

I love, love, love the jacket art on this, though I am sure I am far from the only one who feels that way. You can preorder the King Kong Escapes score, shipping in June, right here.