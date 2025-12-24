KPop Demon Hunters Made Hideo Kojima "Cry His Eyes Out"

Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: hideo kojima, kpop demon hunters, netflix

KPop Demon Hunters took over the world in 2025, dominating the Netflix Most Watched charts, the music charts, and warming the hearts of our most celebrated artists. That includes Hideo Kojima. The acclaimed and beloved creator took to X to sing the praises of the film: "I casually started watching KPop Demon Hunters, got completely hooked, and ended up crying my eyes out by the end," Kojima exclaimed on X. "It was so, so good 🥺🫶." He must have run straight to Spotify afterwards, as he went a step further and professed his love for the global hit song "Golden" from the soundtrack: "Love it, hate it, will projectile-vomit if you hear it one more time in this or the next lifetime — whichever describes your reaction, you can't deny 'Golden,' the most gigantic pop song in memory."

KPop Demon Hunters: The Video Game By Kojima? I'd Buy That For $1

"When they aren't selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise. KPop Demon Hunters, directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, with Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Byung Hun Lee. It features original songs written by Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, Daniel Rojas, and performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Neckwav, and Lea Salonga."

Kpop Deon Hunters: The Video Game should be a priority for Netflix, and their first phone call as soon as they saw that post on X should have been to Kojima. Could you imagine that? My god, it might be the highest-selling game in history, though, knowing Netflix, they would not put it out in stores and force you to play it on the service. Eww. Maybe they can get it done before the sequel.

