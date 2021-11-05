Krampus : The Naughty Cut 4K Release Details Form Scream Factory

Krampus: The Naughty Cut is coming to 4K Blu-ray from Scream Factory on December 7th, and today they detailed the release. It will include the "Naughty Cut," featuring cut footage that "restores key dialogue and scenes that had to be trimmed from the original theatrical release to appease the MPAA." According to director Michael Dougherty, the theatrical cut will NOT be included here; this is the definitive version of the holiday horror classic. Below you can find the cover for the release, as well as the full list of features included, and there is a ton of new stuff.

The Only Version Of Krampus You Will Ever Need

Here is the complete list of features included:

Disc 1 (UHD):

NEW The Naughty Cut with additional scenes and adult language that were previously cut for the PG-13 theatrical version

The Naughty Cut with additional scenes and adult language NEW Dolby Atmos track

Audio Commentary with director/co-writer Michael Dougherty and co-writers Todd Casey and Zach Shields

Disc 2 (Blu-Ray):

NEW The Naughty Cut with additional scenes and adult language cut to get a PG-13 rating

NEW Dolby Atmos track

NEW A Dash of Mischief – an interview with director/co-writer Michael Dougherty

NEW Storm of the Centuries – an interview with producer Todd Casey

NEW The Great Protector – an interview with actor David Koechner

NEW Something Bad Happened on Christmas – an interview with actress Allison Tolman

NEW Max's Journey – an interview with actor Emjay Anthony

NEW Lord of the Things – an interview with WETA's Richard Taylor

NEW Mapping Mythology – an interview with storyboard artist Simeon Wilkins

NEW I, Krampus – an interview with performer Luke Hawker

NEW A Winter Chorus – an interview with composer Douglas Pipes

Audio Commentary with director/co-writer Michael Dougherty and co-writers Todd Casey and Zach Shields

Krampus Comes Alive! – a five-part featurette on the making of the film

Behind-the-Scenes at Weta Workshop: Krampus

Deleted/Extended Scenes, not seen in the theatrical cut

Gag Reel

Alternate Ending

Theatrical Trailers

Photo Galleries – creature art, storyboards, and more