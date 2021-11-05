Krampus : The Naughty Cut 4K Release Details Form Scream Factory
Krampus: The Naughty Cut is coming to 4K Blu-ray from Scream Factory on December 7th, and today they detailed the release. It will include the "Naughty Cut," featuring cut footage that "restores key dialogue and scenes that had to be trimmed from the original theatrical release to appease the MPAA." According to director Michael Dougherty, the theatrical cut will NOT be included here; this is the definitive version of the holiday horror classic. Below you can find the cover for the release, as well as the full list of features included, and there is a ton of new stuff.
The Only Version Of Krampus You Will Ever Need
Disc 1 (UHD):
- NEW The Naughty Cut with additional scenes and adult language that were previously cut for the PG-13 theatrical version
- NEW Dolby Atmos track
- Audio Commentary with director/co-writer Michael Dougherty and co-writers Todd Casey and Zach Shields
Disc 2 (Blu-Ray):
- NEW The Naughty Cut with additional scenes and adult language cut to get a PG-13 rating
- NEW Dolby Atmos track
- NEW A Dash of Mischief – an interview with director/co-writer Michael Dougherty
- NEW Storm of the Centuries – an interview with producer Todd Casey
- NEW The Great Protector – an interview with actor David Koechner
- NEW Something Bad Happened on Christmas – an interview with actress Allison Tolman
- NEW Max's Journey – an interview with actor Emjay Anthony
- NEW Lord of the Things – an interview with WETA's Richard Taylor
- NEW Mapping Mythology – an interview with storyboard artist Simeon Wilkins
- NEW I, Krampus – an interview with performer Luke Hawker
- NEW A Winter Chorus – an interview with composer Douglas Pipes
- Audio Commentary with director/co-writer Michael Dougherty and co-writers Todd Casey and Zach Shields
- Krampus Comes Alive! – a five-part featurette on the making of the film
- Behind-the-Scenes at Weta Workshop: Krampus
- Deleted/Extended Scenes, not seen in the theatrical cut
- Gag Reel
- Alternate Ending
- Theatrical Trailers
- Photo Galleries – creature art, storyboards, and more