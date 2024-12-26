Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: kraven the hunter

Kraven The Hunter Star On Why The Film Was Delayed So Many Times

Kraven the Hunter star Alessandro Nivola has gone on record regarding the film's production issues and delays.

Article Summary Alessandro Nivola discusses the countless delays faced by Kraven the Hunter.

Spider-Man villain Kraven struggled with pandemic and industry strikes setbacks.

Latest release shift from August to December likely impacted Kraven's box office.

Success of Venom movies proves delays are not the sole issue with Kraven.

If Kraven the Hunter had managed to stick the landing, it would have been another example of a film that spent forever in development hell and came out the other side as a success story. The character was rumored or teased to appear in both of the previous eras of Spider-Man films, all the way back into the 2010s. When the shared Spider-Man Marvel Universe was announced, Kraven was at the top of the announced projects list with Venom. From there, it was a journey of various people trying to get this movie off the ground with the pandemic and the strikes setting things back even further.

This year, the film was delayed again, likely to its detriment, from August to December. Considering what a wasteland August was in terms of releases this year, that release date shift was one of the last nails in Kraven's coffin. The last two were the terrible critical reviews and the even worse opening weekend. While Sony bigwigs are already trying to shift the blame to literally anyone else, some of the stars are promoting other projects, like Alessandro Nivola. Nivola has a role in The Brutalist, which you will see a lot during the awards season, but Collider spoke to him about this project and specifically how many times it was delayed.

"Once the shoot was over, there seemed to be just a million different kinds of obstacles in the way of it coming out, with the strike and all that kind of thing," Nivola explained. "So, yeah, it took an interminable amount of time, which resulted in it coming out the same week as these other two movies, one of which I shot only a few months ago. The [Pedro] Almodóvar movie, [The Room Next Door], I'd just walked off set seemingly and onto the red carpet at Venice. So, one of them was just quicker than anything l've ever been part of, and one was probably the longest role, although The Many Saints of Newark was stalled for two or three years by COVID. So, l've gotten so used to movies in these in recent years getting tripped up by world events."

The month isn't even over, and it's clear that Sony is already doing the post-mortem on Kraven the Hunter. Many things went wrong here, and Sony needs to figure out how to make this work long-term before greenlighting more projects. It's more clear than ever that the success of the three Venom movies was lightning in a bottle. The second and third films were both hampered by their own delays, with the second film getting hit with COVID delays and releasing during a time when people still weren't comfortable going back to the theaters in late 2021. The third film was hit with strike delays, and they did all right at the box office and with fans. So it's not the delays that are causing the problems here and, despite what Sony CEO's might think, it's not critics either.

Kraven the Hunter: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Kraven the Hunter is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world but also one of its most feared.

Kraven the Hunter, directed by J.C. Chandor, stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe. It was released on December 13, 2024.

