Lady Spies Assemble in the First Trailer for The 355

The 355 was one of those movies that sounded interesting from the moment we got the first information about it. It was an international group of kickass lady spies all uniting to fight a common enemy. The cast was filled out with a bunch of award-winners, and while the director had a real dud out of the gate, maybe this one would be good. We got the first look at the posters and met the main cast members today, but Universal Pictures dropped the first trailer tonight.

Does this movie look like it's going to change the world? Not even a little, but there is something to be said about seeing traditionally masculine stories, like spy thrillers, told through with female character. We see all of the tropes that we know all too well, but they are flipped right down to the loved one getting threatened. We see this in every spy movie, but seeing the husband as the hostage instead of the wife will be refreshing. It's a little hard to tell from the trailer, but men and women fight very differently, and it's going to be interesting to see what kind of fight scenes they have the lady spies in The 355 doing. It could make for some really unique fight scenes if it is done well.

The main reason to be a little nervous about The 355 is the mid-January release date. That is notoriously a time that studios drop movies that they don't think will find a large audience or aren't very good. However, this isn't a normal year, and January 2021 isn't going to be a normal January in terms of movie releases. As for this writer, this movie ticks off two major boxes with beautiful ladies kicking ass and team dynamics. So count me cautiously optimistic about this one.

The 355, directed by Simon Kinberg, it stars Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Lupita Nyong'o, Diane Kruger, Sebastian Stan, and Édgar Ramírez. It will be released on January 15, 2021.