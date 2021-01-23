Legendary Keeps Hyping the Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer With More Footage

I'm starting to think that the marketing team behind Godzilla vs. Kong was extremely eager to get the ball rolling. We finally got the first poster two days ago and learned that the trailer is coming out tomorrow. Yesterday, they dropped two 6 second teasers for the movie, and today they dropped another. Godzilla vs. Kong was a point of contention for Legendary and Warner Bros. because it was listed as part of the HBO Max hybrid release slate. However, Legendary didn't seem too keen to have a movie that they put up rumored to be 75% of the financing for getting a hybrid release when they were never told. It seems they must have worked something out because the release date got moved up from May to March and the aforementioned marketing kicked in. Here is the next 6-second clip that they shared on Twitter.

Godzilla vs. Kong is in sort of a weird position. It was shot very close or at the same time as Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and everyone involved thought they had another massive hit on their hands. However, Godzilla: King of the Monsters not only underperformed at the box office but also critical. However, it was far too late to course-correct Godzilla vs. Kong, which is similar to the fate of another Warner Bros. property. They thought that Batman v Superman was going to be a critical and commercial smash that they moved ahead with Justice League. However, Batman v Superman was not a critical or commercial smash, but it was too far into the production of Justice League to stop and re-evaluate. Does this mean that Godzilla vs. Kong is going to be mad? Who knows, but it seems like the sort of movie that should be seen on a big screen, and it's a shame that the United States will not have its collective shit together by March, so we can. Wear a mask.

Summary: Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Godzilla vs. Kong, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, and Demián Bichir. It will be released on March 26, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max.