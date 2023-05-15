Disney Composer Talks Live-Action The Hunchback of Notre Dame Film One of Disney's longtime composers recently offered more information on the status of a live-action The Hunchback of Notre Dame movie.

Disney is no stranger to live-action adaptations of their popular stories, having spent recent years bringing titles to life, including Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and The Lion King, all attempting to expand that effortless Disney magic into a larger medium. While some of the titles had (or have) plenty of hype behind them, such as the upcoming Little Mermaid adaptation, there are still a few big question marks over titles in the works that have yet to officially move forward.

In fact, as far as announced projects go, we currently have The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Lilo & Stitch, Hercules, and even Bambi in the works (yes, Bambi) though that studio interest doesn't always guarantee that a film is actually going to be made. Thankfully, during a recent interview with one of Disney's composers, fans were given a little more information about the status of a few unfinished projects and clarity on which one is potentially facing an uphill battle.

Live-Action Hercules is Moving Forward, but The Hunchback of Notre Dame Film Remains in Limbo

When talking to Comic Book, longtime Disney composer Alan Menken was asked about the status of a live-action of The Hunchback of Notre Dame movie. While things weren't looking necessarily optimistic, there's still a little glimmer of hope that remains. Menken cautiously tells the website, "I have no idea. It's a tough one because the Hunchback movie, Hunchback story involves a lot of real, real issues that are important issues and should be explored to be discussed. And there has to be an agreement about how we deal with those issues. You know, do we do a Hunchback without 'Hellfire?' I don't think so … So it sits in this limbo right now, but the Hercules movie is apparently underway, and I got some inklings of what's going on, but just some, and I've been more involved with the Broadway show off of Hercules, which is coming, and it's really exciting."

The next live-action film from the studio is Haunted Mansion, which is being released in July of 2023. Would you like to see Disney move forward with The Hunchback of Notre Dame film?