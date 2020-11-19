Mel Gibson Drops Some Hints About Lethal Weapon 5

Mel Gibson dropped some hints about what a Lethal Weapon 5 could look like in a new sit down with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan. mainly he lets us know that is it fact real, and that Richard Donner is in. Way back in January, which seems like three years ago at this point, news leaked out that a fifth Lethal Weapon film was being bandied about. Gibson and Danny Glover would be returning to their roles as Roger Murtaugh and Martin Riggs for the new film.

The Perfect Lethal Weapon Sequel Already Exists

When asked by the Giants legend if Lethal Weapon 5 is still on, Mel had this to say: "Yeah! No, absolutely," Gibson says in response to the question. "And the man who was behind all that – the man who brought it to the screen and gave it the goodies is working on it right now: Richard Donner. He's a legend." No word on who else from those original four films might be in for another go, especially to work with Gibson, who has had his share of issues these past few decades that we do not have to rehash right here.

Anyway, the perfect Lethal Weapon sequel already happened on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia anyway. There is no way that another film could be as good as that was. Anyway, if we have learned anything from Terminator, Rambo, and other franchises from the 80's it is probably better if they leave this one alone. They won't, and we know this, so get ready for a fifth adventure of Riggs and Murtaugh soon. Even if it is an adventure, we really don't want to take part in.