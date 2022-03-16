Liam Neeson's New Film Memory Gets A New Trailer, Out April 29th

Liam Neeson is starring in his first of what is sure to be many action films this year, and a trailer was released this week. Titled Memory, it also stars Guy Pearce, Monica Bellucci, Taj Atwal, Ray Fearon, and Harold Torres, and is directed by Martin Campbell from a script by Dario Scardapane. In this one, he is, you guessed it, out for revenge after his hitman starts to grapple with old age, and he refuses to take out a child for a mobster or something. Many action scenes happen, and Liam Neeson does Liam Neeson things. See for yourself down below.

Memory Synopsis

"MEMORY follows Alex Lewis (Liam Neeson), an expert assassin with a reputation for discreet precision. Caught in a moral quagmire, Alex refuses to complete a job that violates his code and must quickly hunt down and kill the people who hired him before they and FBI agent Vincent Serra (Guy Pearce) find him first. Alex is built for revenge, but with a memory that is beginning to falter, he is forced to question his every action, blurring the line between right and wrong. Also starring Monica Bellucci, Taj Atwal, Ray Fearon, and Harold Torres, directed by Martin Campbell, Memory releases on April 29th."

I have enjoyed some of these Neeson films in the past, and this one does have a good cast. Martin Campbell is a great director as well, so maybe this will be one to seek out for a fun spring night at the movies. Why they are shoehorning in the subplot about him losing his memory, besides that being the title of the film, I do not know. Not necessary, as we are only coming to this to see one thing: Liam Neeson punching bad guys in the face. That is all that matters. Memory opens on April 29th.